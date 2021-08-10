Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Sells 38,655 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 38,655 shares during the quarter. LyondellBasell Industries makes up 1.6% of Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $7,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 40,726,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,237,650,000 after buying an additional 2,196,558 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 643.4% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,204,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $125,346,000 after buying an additional 1,042,631 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth $74,121,000. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth $55,171,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 804,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $83,721,000 after purchasing an additional 407,169 shares during the last quarter. 65.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LYB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price objective (down from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.94.

Shares of LYB stock traded up $4.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,740,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,052. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $34.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.53. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $64.21 and a 1-year high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.09 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 11.59%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.57%.

In related news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $165,908.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.