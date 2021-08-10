BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jonestrading

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) was downgraded by investment analysts at Jonestrading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BPMP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BP Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho upped their price objective on BP Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BP Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on BP Midstream Partners from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BP Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. BP Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.83.
BPMP traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,850. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.27. BP Midstream Partners has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $15.77. The company has a current ratio of 15.97, a quick ratio of 15.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.
BP Midstream Partners Company Profile
BP Midstream Partners LP engages in the operation, development, and acquisition of pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products and diluent pipelines, and refined product terminals. The company was founded on May 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
