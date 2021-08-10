BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jonestrading

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) was downgraded by investment analysts at Jonestrading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BPMP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BP Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho upped their price objective on BP Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BP Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on BP Midstream Partners from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BP Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. BP Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

Get BP Midstream Partners alerts:

BPMP traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,850. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.27. BP Midstream Partners has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $15.77. The company has a current ratio of 15.97, a quick ratio of 15.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPMP. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in BP Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of BP Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,916,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of BP Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of BP Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,475,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BP Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,450,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

BP Midstream Partners Company Profile

BP Midstream Partners LP engages in the operation, development, and acquisition of pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products and diluent pipelines, and refined product terminals. The company was founded on May 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for BP Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.