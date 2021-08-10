Brenntag (ETR:BNR) Shares Up 0.2%

Brenntag SE (ETR:BNR) shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €86.22 ($101.44) and last traded at €85.90 ($101.06). 230,923 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €85.72 ($100.85).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €80.60.

Brenntag Company Profile (ETR:BNR)

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

