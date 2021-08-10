Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.85% from the company’s current price.

BRDG has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

Shares of NYSE BRDG opened at $15.95 on Tuesday. Bridge Investment Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $16.05.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities.

