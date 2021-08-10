Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Investment analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BRDG. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bridge Investment Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

Shares of NYSE BRDG opened at $15.95 on Tuesday. Bridge Investment Group has a one year low of $14.05 and a one year high of $16.05.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities.

