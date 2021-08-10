Bridge Oracle 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $289,226.00 (BRG)

Bridge Oracle (CURRENCY:BRG) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. One Bridge Oracle coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bridge Oracle has a total market capitalization of $7.23 million and $289,226.00 worth of Bridge Oracle was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bridge Oracle has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002192 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00046309 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.21 or 0.00158218 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.87 or 0.00148727 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,714.85 or 1.00171460 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002909 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $379.22 or 0.00830960 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Bridge Oracle

Bridge Oracle launched on August 22nd, 2020. Bridge Oracle’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,002,167,205 coins. Bridge Oracle’s official website is bridge.link . Bridge Oracle’s official Twitter account is @bridge_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Due to their nature,blockchain systems are not able to access real-world data. Bridge oracle system is a technology through which external data can be injected. Beside blockchain technology, oracle system is a vital requirement using which blockchain platforms acquire flexibility of handling all kind of applications and digital autonomous organizations by accessing external data. Availability of an oracle system on a blockchain network, make it to be externally-aware. In fact oracles are a kind of technology through which users are able to inject real-world data into their smart contracts. Bridge oracle has issued its dedicated tokens dubbed Bridge Token (BRG) in TRON blockchain. The purpose of this token is creating a more affordable payment method for clients to pay for Bridge oracle services with a significant discount in comparison to pay with TRX. “

Bridge Oracle Coin Trading

