Bridges Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $19,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. United Bank raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 17,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,495,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,364,000 after acquiring an additional 17,658 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth approximately $486,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 24.9% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $119.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,765,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,397,386. The company has a market capitalization of $67.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.00. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.41 and a 52 week high of $122.42.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.27%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $226,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.96, for a total value of $164,695.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 40,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,600,521.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,057 shares of company stock worth $12,778,934. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.27.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.