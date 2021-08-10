Bridges Investment Management Inc. Buys 2,775 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,777 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $12,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,668,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,689,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,647 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 12,017 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 9,430 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $68.73. 16,132,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,570,396. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.13. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $87.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $40.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.17.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 275.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on EOG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price (down previously from $85.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of EOG Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.10.

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $740,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,725. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.