Bridges Investment Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,486 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,440 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $20,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 11.0% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,776 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 8.1% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 14,740 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Summitry LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,633,000. TIG Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 221.4% in the first quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 26,812 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after purchasing an additional 18,470 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 21.4% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.87, for a total transaction of $928,241.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,441,989.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,330.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 494,281 shares of company stock valued at $120,177,232. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.83.

NYSE CRM traded down $5.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $243.39. The company had a trading volume of 4,370,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,425,956. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $191.72 and a one year high of $284.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.97.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

