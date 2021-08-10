Bridges Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 296,446 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 62,285 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 2.1% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $69,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of V. Davidson Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Visa by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 2,273 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its holdings in Visa by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total value of $2,948,279.85. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $10,160,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 86,355 shares of company stock valued at $20,726,576. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Twenty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.96.

NYSE:V traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $238.07. The stock had a trading volume of 7,175,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,317,320. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.23 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The firm has a market cap of $463.75 billion, a PE ratio of 47.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

