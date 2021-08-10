Bridges Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 344,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,479 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 1.6% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Bridges Investment Management Inc. owned 0.10% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $54,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $547,338,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,835,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,521,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,437 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,236,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,006,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,447 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,190.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,060,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,696,000 after purchasing an additional 978,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,236,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,005,992,000 after purchasing an additional 778,677 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWD stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $161.99. 2,027,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,763,249. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.36. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $113.57 and a 52-week high of $163.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

