Bridges Investment Management Inc. Has $119.67 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,059,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,063 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 3.6% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Bridges Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $119,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 239.0% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000.

Shares of IJR stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,724,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,373,570. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $66.74 and a one year high of $116.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.40.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

