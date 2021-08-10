Bridges Investment Management Inc. Has $14.06 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,879 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 6,829 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $14,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $38,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 746.4% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 60.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,834.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MCD stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $233.45. 2,026,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,828,956. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $202.73 and a twelve month high of $247.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.32.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $259.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.72.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

