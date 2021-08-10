Bridges Investment Management Inc. Has $28.14 Million Stock Holdings in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 516,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,581 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.38% of IAA worth $28,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of IAA by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of IAA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of IAA by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of IAA by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of IAA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $193,000. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IAA traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $53.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,175,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,101. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. IAA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.71 and a fifty-two week high of $66.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.50.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $445.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.86 million. IAA had a return on equity of 266.73% and a net margin of 17.13%. IAA’s revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that IAA, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

