Bridges Investment Management Inc. Has $4.42 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,387 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 86,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,860,000 after acquiring an additional 7,849 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 191,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,196,000 after acquiring an additional 13,040 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period.

IWR stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.53. The stock had a trading volume of 4,867,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,677. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $54.66 and a 52 week high of $80.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.03.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

