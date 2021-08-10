Bridges Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Texas Pacific Land worth $16,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 55.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TPL traded up $18.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,504.99. The company had a trading volume of 14,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,961. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a one year low of $427.69 and a one year high of $1,773.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.33 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,512.78.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.37 by ($0.01). Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 58.70%. Equities analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 31.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.46%.

Separately, BWS Financial upped their price target on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

In other Texas Pacific Land news, CEO Tyler Glover purchased 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,503.93 per share, for a total transaction of $40,606.11. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285 shares in the company, valued at $428,620.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 290 shares of company stock valued at $460,944 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

