Bridges Investment Management Inc. Invests $6.86 Million in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 48,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,859,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of AptarGroup as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hemenway Trust Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 171,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,301,000 after purchasing an additional 6,960 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in AptarGroup by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 76,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,899,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in AptarGroup by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 86,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,323,000 after buying an additional 7,784 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in AptarGroup by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 629,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,238,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in AptarGroup by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 122,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,357,000 after buying an additional 14,781 shares during the period. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ATR shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.17.

Shares of NYSE ATR traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.20. The stock had a trading volume of 200,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,254. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.67. AptarGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.34 and a twelve month high of $158.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.01.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 8.27%. On average, equities research analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.76%.

In other news, insider Gael Touya sold 42,735 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total value of $6,196,147.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,474,218.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

