Bridges Investment Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,905 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $61,201,000. Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 21,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,295,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 42,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,510,000 after purchasing an additional 17,253 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $5,578,000. Finally, Payden & Rygel lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 134,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Amgen from $238.00 to $234.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.05.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total transaction of $250,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,241,736.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $227.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,860,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620,117. The business has a fifty day moving average of $241.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The company has a market cap of $129.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.69. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $210.28 and a 1-year high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. Analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.41%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

