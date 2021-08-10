Bridges Investment Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,902 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,774,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,283,000 after purchasing an additional 671,918 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,455,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,289,000 after purchasing an additional 6,063,098 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,733,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,255 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,261,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,251,000 after purchasing an additional 115,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,822,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of MRK stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.19. The stock had a trading volume of 11,198,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,606,921. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $190.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.71 and a 1-year high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.80% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.77%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.26.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.