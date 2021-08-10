Bridges Investment Management Inc. Makes New $7.60 Million Investment in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,597,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Cable One at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Cable One in the second quarter worth $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 61.5% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 420.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Permit Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 142.9% during the first quarter. Permit Capital LLC now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 23.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Cable One news, CFO Steven Scott Cochran purchased 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,745.02 per share, with a total value of $174,502.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,324,159.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,730.00, for a total transaction of $811,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,749 shares of company stock worth $3,191,305. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Cable One stock traded up $29.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,993.60. 54,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,981. Cable One, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,674.35 and a 52-week high of $2,326.80. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 39.62 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,877.20. The company has a quick ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $16.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.09 by $5.59. The business had revenue of $401.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.18 million. Cable One had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 47.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is 22.48%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CABO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,210.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,195.38.

Cable One

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

