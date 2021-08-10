Bridges Investment Management Inc. Purchases 37,307 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 28.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,142 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,307 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. owned 0.18% of BWX Technologies worth $9,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 39.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

BWXT traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,870. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.00. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.31 and a 12 month high of $68.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.65 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 43.51% and a net margin of 12.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 27.72%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BWXT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.20.

In other news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $320,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,162,817.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total transaction of $63,190.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,547,594.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,600 shares of company stock valued at $605,629 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

