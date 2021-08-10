Bridges Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 925,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,305 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.5% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Bridges Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $50,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VWO. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 368.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 218,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,954,000 after buying an additional 171,949 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $277,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 95,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after buying an additional 8,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 60.7% in the first quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

VWO traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $51.64. The stock had a trading volume of 6,007,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,893,736. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.53 and a 12-month high of $56.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.21.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.