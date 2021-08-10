Bridges Investment Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,247 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 6,737 shares during the period. Adobe comprises about 1.3% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $45,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 50.0% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock traded down $7.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $621.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,524,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,325,700. The company has a market capitalization of $296.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $583.00. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $634.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.84.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.12, for a total transaction of $1,595,318.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,343,489.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $2,196,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,013,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,364 shares of company stock worth $9,901,364. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

