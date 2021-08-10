Bridges Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,266 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,655 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $12,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Target in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 7,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in Target by 129.9% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in Target by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

TGT stock traded up $1.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $264.07. 3,350,408 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,448,854. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $131.35 and a 1 year high of $265.75.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 12.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.87%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Target from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.47.

In related news, insider Mark Schindele sold 4,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total value of $1,037,481.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,199.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,670 shares of company stock worth $9,468,598. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

