Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 11,184 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 168,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,184 shares during the period. Old Dominion Freight Line makes up 1.3% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Bridges Investment Management Inc. owned 0.15% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $42,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 7,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 149.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 379 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 26,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,729,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ODFL. Zacks Investment Research cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.11.

NASDAQ:ODFL traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $272.41. The stock had a trading volume of 414,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,705. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.34 and a twelve month high of $276.09. The firm has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 26.30%. Equities analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

