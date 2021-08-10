Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 15,353 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,353 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $27,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in The Progressive by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,259,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $223,437,000 after purchasing an additional 176,325 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Progressive by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Progressive by 93,926.7% during the first quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 80,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,731,000 after acquiring an additional 80,777 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Progressive by 2.1% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 44,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the first quarter worth $205,000. 80.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PGR traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $96.35. 2,120,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,916,563. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.23. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $84.89 and a 1 year high of $107.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $56.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.46.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.35%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.35%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. dropped their target price on The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Bank of America dropped their target price on The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.92.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total transaction of $4,130,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,519,432.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lori A. Niederst sold 9,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total value of $869,616.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,723,319.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,126 shares of company stock worth $7,200,517 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

