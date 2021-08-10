Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,725 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $6,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 16.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,686,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $786,325,000 after purchasing an additional 787,040 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Eaton by 21.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,941,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,098,000 after purchasing an additional 707,368 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 36.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,591,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,412,000 after purchasing an additional 690,837 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 4,261.6% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 618,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,517,000 after purchasing an additional 604,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Eaton by 293.4% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 649,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,871,000 after purchasing an additional 484,737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ETN. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Eaton from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.82.

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded up $4.06 on Tuesday, hitting $167.35. 2,035,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,006,018. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $96.24 and a 52 week high of $167.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.17. The company has a market capitalization of $66.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 71.70%.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $358,785.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $1,134,757.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,701,697.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,260 shares of company stock valued at $2,431,526 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.