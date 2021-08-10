Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 25,376 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,112 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 25,376 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 1.1% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $37,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 7,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 22,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,428,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, E&G Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 1,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TMO traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $540.37. 902,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,686,110. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $212.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.75. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $401.07 and a 52 week high of $546.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $502.02.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. Research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.32%.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $544.71.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

