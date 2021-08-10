Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,697 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,697 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $22,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Roper Technologies by 62.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,992,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,207,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,336 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,710,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,109,983,000 after purchasing an additional 386,659 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 46.8% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 973,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,485,000 after purchasing an additional 310,206 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 21,117.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 179,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,400,000 after purchasing an additional 178,655 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1,137.9% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 186,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,175,000 after purchasing an additional 171,326 shares during the period. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROP stock traded down $5.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $479.40. The company had a trading volume of 632,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,583. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $362.90 and a 1 year high of $499.21. The company has a market cap of $50.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $472.94.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were paid a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.66%.

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total value of $92,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,528,451.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.30, for a total transaction of $227,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,969,759.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ROP. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $489.73 target price (down previously from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $484.96.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

