Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,879 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,610 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,879 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its position in Walmart by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 2,410 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 2.7% in the first quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 11.7% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 714 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.94.

NYSE:WMT traded up $3.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $148.68. The stock had a trading volume of 12,647,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,303,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $140.57. The company has a market capitalization of $416.62 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total transaction of $1,370,866.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 6,906,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total value of $949,002,976.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,254,892. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock worth $3,980,362,292. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

