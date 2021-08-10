Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 34,150 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 21.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,468 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 34,150 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 1.5% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $49,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 99.5% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,137,018 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $795,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,868 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,899,258 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,032,097,000 after buying an additional 1,040,094 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 185.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,178,666 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $438,545,000 after buying an additional 765,729 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at $266,424,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 15.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,944,677 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,467,697,000 after buying an additional 522,460 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UNH. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.74.

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total transaction of $1,594,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,459,630.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 102,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,706,034 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $411.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,427,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,076,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $388.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.78. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $289.64 and a 12-month high of $425.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $407.97.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

