Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 4,775 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,871 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 4,775 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $24,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 83,358 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $8,917,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,044,324 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $325,668,000 after purchasing an additional 13,555 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,565 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, High Pines Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,137 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks stock traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.39. 9,493,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,036,749. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $76.46 and a 52-week high of $126.32. The company has a market capitalization of $137.24 billion, a PE ratio of 48.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.85%.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.12.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

