Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 6,619 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,619 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $10,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BKNG. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Booking news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total value of $1,945,611.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,334,534.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total transaction of $397,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at $10,369,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,239 shares of company stock worth $2,764,604. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BKNG. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $2,300.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,470.42.

Shares of BKNG stock traded up $42.69 on Tuesday, reaching $2,200.47. The stock had a trading volume of 276,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,477. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,224.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,589.00 and a 12 month high of $2,516.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Booking had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 3.32%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 242.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($10.81) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 40.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

