Bridges Investment Management Inc. Trims Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,193 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $28,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in S&P Global by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 43,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,226,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,860,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in S&P Global by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 48,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,217,000 after buying an additional 24,303 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in S&P Global by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 34,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,082,000 after buying an additional 7,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $454.33.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $434.49. The company had a trading volume of 879,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,190. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $408.97. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $303.50 and a twelve month high of $444.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $104.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.95.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%. Equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.35%.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

