BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) Shares Gap Down to $10.09

Shares of BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.09, but opened at $9.79. BrightSpire Capital shares last traded at $10.06, with a volume of 5,300 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BrightSpire Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.34). BrightSpire Capital had a negative net margin of 143.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.08%. Analysts anticipate that BrightSpire Capital, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from BrightSpire Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in BrightSpire Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in BrightSpire Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. 31.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BrightSpire Capital Company Profile (NYSE:BRSP)

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

