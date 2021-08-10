Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Position Lessened by CMH Wealth Management LLC

CMH Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 26,736 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises approximately 1.5% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $31,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $43,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $48,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on BMY shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Financial raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.83.

BMY stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.44. 315,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,966,526. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $56.75 and a twelve month high of $69.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. Equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 30.43%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

