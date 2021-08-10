Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Bought by Atlas Brown Inc.

Atlas Brown Inc. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Washington Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

BMY stock remained flat at $$67.38 during midday trading on Tuesday. 7,410,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,943,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.91. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $56.75 and a 1 year high of $69.34. The stock has a market cap of $149.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.43%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BMY. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.83.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.