British American Tobacco (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) Stock Price Up 2.5%

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) shares rose 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $37.50 and last traded at $37.43. Approximately 3,222 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 6,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.53.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.87.

About British American Tobacco (OTCMKTS:BTAFF)

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

