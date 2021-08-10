Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCF) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Shares of Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCF) were down 4.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.35 and last traded at $13.35. Approximately 528 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 3,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.02.

Separately, Societe Generale downgraded Britvic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Get Britvic alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.29.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.