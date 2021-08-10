Brokerages Anticipate Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) to Announce $0.79 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.79 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.06. Enterprise Financial Services reported earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will report full year earnings of $4.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $4.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Enterprise Financial Services.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 29.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of EFSC stock traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $47.10. 62,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,192. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.23. Enterprise Financial Services has a 1-year low of $25.21 and a 1-year high of $52.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 26.09%.

In other news, Director John S. Eulich acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $337,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,332.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Scott Richard Goodman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $196,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 44,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,167,566.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 69.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 13,040 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 29.8% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 39.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 73.3% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 25,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 10,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 15.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. 52.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

Recommended Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.