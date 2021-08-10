Brokerages Anticipate First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Will Announce Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Analysts predict that First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) will post $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for First Business Financial Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the highest is $0.91. First Business Financial Services reported earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $3.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.99. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Business Financial Services.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 13.45%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FBIZ shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on First Business Financial Services to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

NASDAQ:FBIZ traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,074. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.17. The company has a market capitalization of $248.85 million, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. First Business Financial Services has a 1 year low of $13.66 and a 1 year high of $29.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is 36.55%.

In other First Business Financial Services news, Director Carla C. Chavarria acquired 1,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.65 per share, with a total value of $34,991.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,198 shares in the company, valued at $58,576.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBIZ. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 7.3% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC boosted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 977.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 149,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,116,000 after buying an additional 136,016 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in First Business Financial Services by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 25.1% during the second quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 107,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

