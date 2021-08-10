Brokerages Anticipate Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 10th, 2021

Brokerages expect Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) to report earnings per share of ($0.38) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Gamida Cell’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.35) and the lowest is ($0.42). Gamida Cell reported earnings of ($0.37) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gamida Cell will report full-year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.83) to ($1.43). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to ($0.58). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Gamida Cell.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gamida Cell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of GMDA traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,608. The company has a current ratio of 8.97, a quick ratio of 8.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.02. Gamida Cell has a 1-year low of $3.93 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The stock has a market cap of $317.90 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.91.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMDA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Gamida Cell during the first quarter worth about $50,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gamida Cell by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 670,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after purchasing an additional 348,298 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in Gamida Cell by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,100,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,991,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in Gamida Cell by 2,064.6% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 276,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 263,524 shares during the period. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gamida Cell during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. 39.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a cell therapy that is in Phase III studies in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase I/II clinical trials in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

Read More: What is a capital gain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gamida Cell (GMDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA)

Receive News & Ratings for Gamida Cell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamida Cell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.