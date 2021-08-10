Brokerages Anticipate Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) to Post $5.17 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) to report $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.66 and the highest is $7.04. Laredo Petroleum reported earnings of $4.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will report full-year earnings of $14.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.46 to $18.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $26.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.75 to $33.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Laredo Petroleum.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($1.13). Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 67.47% and a negative return on equity of 499.97%.

Several analysts have issued reports on LPI shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $52.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Laredo Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank cut Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.60.

NYSE:LPI traded up $2.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.25. The company had a trading volume of 586,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,047. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $775.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 4.73. Laredo Petroleum has a 1 year low of $7.71 and a 1 year high of $99.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 66,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,929 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 258.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,704,000 after buying an additional 28,779 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,386,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $345,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. It engages in the sale of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company also engages in the integrated oil and natural gas gathering and transportation systems and related facilities; centralized oil storage tanks; natural gas lift, fuel for drilling, and completions activities; centralized compression infrastructure; and water storage, recycling and transportation facilities.

