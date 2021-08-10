Brokerages Anticipate NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) to Post -$0.52 EPS

Brokerages expect NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) to announce earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for NanoString Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.49). NanoString Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.56) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will report full year earnings of ($2.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.35) to ($2.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.56) to ($2.03). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover NanoString Technologies.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 81.07% and a negative return on equity of 52.15%. The business had revenue of $33.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.30 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.17.

In other news, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total value of $1,764,649.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,044,994.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joseph M. Beechem sold 131,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total transaction of $7,769,883.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,034 shares in the company, valued at $6,190,703.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 168,088 shares of company stock worth $9,706,633. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in NanoString Technologies by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in NanoString Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in NanoString Technologies by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NanoString Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in NanoString Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000.

Shares of NSTG traded down $5.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.24. The stock had a trading volume of 405,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,790. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.14 and a beta of 1.70. NanoString Technologies has a 12 month low of $32.50 and a 12 month high of $86.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 13.38 and a current ratio of 14.10.

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

