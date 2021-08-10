Brokerages Expect Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $70.65 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) will post sales of $70.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $71.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $70.20 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences will report full year sales of $300.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $290.40 million to $310.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $520.40 million, with estimates ranging from $444.20 million to $596.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Harmony Biosciences.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $59.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.60 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

NASDAQ:HRMY opened at $26.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.48. Harmony Biosciences has a 1-year low of $25.09 and a 1-year high of $52.74.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $469,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRMY. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 136.9% in the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 646,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,366,000 after acquiring an additional 373,723 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 17.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 604,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,985,000 after acquiring an additional 91,295 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the first quarter worth $2,480,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $2,682,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 5.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,153,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,120,000 after purchasing an additional 59,334 shares during the period. 48.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

