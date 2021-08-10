Brokerages Expect Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Brokerages expect Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) to report $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Noodles & Company’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.09. Noodles & Company reported earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 800%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Noodles & Company will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Noodles & Company.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 32.43%.

NDLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Noodles & Company from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Noodles & Company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Sidoti started coverage on Noodles & Company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Noodles & Company from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

In other news, CAO Kathryn Rae Lockhart sold 3,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $47,775.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $448,786. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NDLS. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Noodles & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Noodles & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Noodles & Company by 38.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Noodles & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Noodles & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NDLS traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $12.56. 98,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,902. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $573.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.47. Noodles & Company has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $13.55.

Noodles & Company Company Profile

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 378 company-owned and 76 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia. Noodles & Company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

