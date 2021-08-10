Brokerages Expect Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) to Post -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Tilray’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Tilray will report full year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.04). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $0.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tilray.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $48.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.86 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 104.82%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TLRY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Tilray from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $4.77 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Tilray from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Tilray in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Tilray in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Tilray in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tilray currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.16.

TLRY traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,297,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.62. Tilray has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $67.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 2.63.

In related news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $4,224,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Carl A. Merton sold 89,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $1,318,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,506,136.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,089,000 shares of company stock worth $17,131,980 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tilray by 538.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Tilray by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 21,181 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray in the 1st quarter valued at about $316,000. Lee Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Tilray in the first quarter valued at about $455,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilray in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

