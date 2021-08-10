Brokerages Expect Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) to Post $0.30 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) will report earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Travelzoo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.37. Travelzoo reported earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Travelzoo will report full year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.71. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Travelzoo.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The information services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.16. Travelzoo had a net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 133.26%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travelzoo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Noble Financial upgraded Travelzoo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

NASDAQ TZOO traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $14.33. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.42. Travelzoo has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $19.83. The company has a market cap of $166.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 716.50 and a beta of 2.05.

In other news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total value of $503,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 172,700 shares of company stock worth $2,520,171 in the last three months. Insiders own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Travelzoo by 21,885.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,539 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 6,519 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the first quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Travelzoo by 26.2% during the first quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. 31.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo, an Internet media company, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

