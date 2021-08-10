Brokerages Expect UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) to Post -$0.06 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) will post ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for UpHealth’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is ($0.06). The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that UpHealth will report full year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.33). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.09. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover UpHealth.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UPH. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of UpHealth in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of UpHealth in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of UpHealth in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of UpHealth stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.38. The stock had a trading volume of 705,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,996. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.51. UpHealth has a twelve month low of $5.38 and a twelve month high of $12.12.

UpHealth Company Profile

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. The company provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. It serves empowering providers, health systems, health plans and governments, employers, and educational institutions.

