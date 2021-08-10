Brokers Offer Predictions for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $3.48 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.73.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital cut their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

Shares of ARWR opened at $62.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.04 and a beta of 1.24. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $32.86 and a 52 week high of $93.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.02.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.21). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.00% and a negative net margin of 116.97%.

In other news, Director Backer Marianne De sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.85, for a total value of $449,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James Hassard sold 3,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.22, for a total value of $323,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,125 shares of company stock worth $1,174,118. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 108.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 36.8% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.